iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Lifted by Goldstein Munger & Associates

Goldstein Munger & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,085,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 8.1% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $16,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.11. 22,149,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,636,809. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $16.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $14.86.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.