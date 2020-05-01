iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) is LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the period. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up about 3.4% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 4,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 351,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,835,000 after purchasing an additional 146,552 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 37,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of EMB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.50. 3,266,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,771,473. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.94. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $117.20.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.