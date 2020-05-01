iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Position Raised by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $49.12. 1,590,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,620. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.45. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $62.85.

