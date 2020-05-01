iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.12. 1,590,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,286,410. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.45. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $62.85.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.