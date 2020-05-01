iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,551 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,052,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,248 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,605,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,882,000 after purchasing an additional 316,054 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,616,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,751,000 after purchasing an additional 133,307 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,877,000 after purchasing an additional 472,812 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,065,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,053,000 after purchasing an additional 594,333 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545,366 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.41.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

