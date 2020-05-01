iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 829,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 151,039 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Greenleaf Trust owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $28,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.43. The company had a trading volume of 45,483,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,746,227. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $46.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average is $41.22.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

