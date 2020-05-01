iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) Shares Down 5.1%

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) shares fell 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.20 and last traded at $31.33, 915,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 755,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.01.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 99,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 45,671 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,182,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

