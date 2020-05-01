iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWY)

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 33,491 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 320% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,974 put options.

EWY traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.55. The company had a trading volume of 282,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,378,680. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.78. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $64.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,364,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,430,000 after purchasing an additional 105,115 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,355.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,881,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,061 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,668,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,560 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 64,147.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,429,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 939,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,420,000 after acquiring an additional 111,881 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

