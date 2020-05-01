iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,416 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,834,000 after buying an additional 17,568 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,121.1% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.59. 65,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,493. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.75. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

