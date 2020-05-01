iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Goldstein Munger & Associates

Goldstein Munger & Associates cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,286 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 41.5% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Goldstein Munger & Associates owned 0.46% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $84,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $666,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 451,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.21. 1,714,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,387. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $188.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.7438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

