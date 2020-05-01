iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Goldstein Munger & Associates

Goldstein Munger & Associates lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 4.6% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,355,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,571,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,896 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,275,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,807,678,000 after buying an additional 118,756 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,285,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,192,000 after buying an additional 92,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,941,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,410,000 after buying an additional 85,394 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.78. 4,179,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,360. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.60. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $192.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4254 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

