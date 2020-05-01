iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Raised by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 117.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39,001 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Investment Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.27. 2,646,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,118. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $138.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.7935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

