iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Lessened by Goldstein Munger & Associates

Goldstein Munger & Associates lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD traded down $2.54 on Thursday, hitting $110.27. 2,646,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,163,118. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.55. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $138.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.7935 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

