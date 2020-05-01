iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,776. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.70. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

