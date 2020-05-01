iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Position Reduced by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,901 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 112.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 69.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $4.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,552,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,776. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.70. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $130.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4505 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

