iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Holdings Lessened by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.64. 19,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,601. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $163.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

