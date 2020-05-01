iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) is Klingman & Associates LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Klingman & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 317,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $15,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEAR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,300,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $350,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NEAR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.25. The stock had a trading volume of 849,028 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.90. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

