iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Stock Position Increased by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,628 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.9% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,721,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,130,000 after purchasing an additional 181,695 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,523.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,154,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027,477 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,634,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,538,000 after acquiring an additional 463,801 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,112,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,532,000 after acquiring an additional 89,941 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,338,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,103 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,990,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,786. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.40. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

