iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Investment Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,526. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.78. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.84 and a fifty-two week high of $211.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

