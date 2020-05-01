iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIP. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,246,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $945,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 61,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 23,605 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.22. 1,664,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,371. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.72. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

