Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Announces Earnings Results

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million.

ISDR traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,222. Issuer Direct has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Issuer Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud-based compliance technologies in North America and Europe. It offers products and services that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print.

