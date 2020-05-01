Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) Stock Position Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,971 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Iteris were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITI. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in Iteris by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 2,217,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after acquiring an additional 419,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Iteris by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 168,061 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iteris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Iteris by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 186,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 24,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Iteris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Iteris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

In related news, CFO Douglas L. Groves bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.99. 121,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.26 million, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 0.77. Iteris Inc has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $6.69.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.53 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Iteris Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

