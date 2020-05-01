ITV plc (LON:ITV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ITV plc (LON:ITV) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 114.10 ($1.50).

ITV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on ITV from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ITV from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ITV to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Get ITV alerts:

In other ITV news, insider Kyla Mullins sold 194,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £122,324.58 ($160,911.05). Also, insider Margaret Ewing purchased 15,000 shares of ITV stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £10,500 ($13,812.15).

Shares of ITV traded down GBX 1.66 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 74.84 ($0.98). The company had a trading volume of 9,013,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,490,000. ITV has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50.06 ($0.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 165.90 ($2.18). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 69.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 120.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from ITV’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a dividend yield of 4.64%. ITV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.68%.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.