Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its target price increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JHG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.47.

Shares of JHG traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,578,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,077. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.62. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $554.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

