Jazz Resources (CVE:JZR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.18

Jazz Resources Inc (CVE:JZR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 20000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of $541,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -3.62.

Jazz Resources Company Profile (CVE:JZR)

Jazz Resources Inc, a junior mining resource company, focuses on acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, cadmium, and antimony ores. The company primarily holds interest in the Teddy Glacier and Spider properties located in the Revelstoke mining district of British Columbia.

