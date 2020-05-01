JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.03

Shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.03 and last traded at $36.03, with a volume of 1271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.95.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JRONY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average of $33.49.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 2,900 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 30 pharmacies and 200 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 532 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

