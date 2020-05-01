JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 580 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 2.6% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 159.1% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.92. 1,770,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,453. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $94.86.

