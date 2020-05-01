JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,792 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 15,567 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,263,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH stock traded down $5.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.18. 2,036,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,868. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.18.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.