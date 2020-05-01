JMP Securities Increases Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target to $99.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bandwidth from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bandwidth from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND traded up $7.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.22. 1,508,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 802.73 and a beta of 0.51. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $90.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.73.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.29 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Murdock sold 29,036 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,220,673.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,409 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $272,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,280. 15.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Bandwidth by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Bandwidth by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

