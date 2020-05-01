John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on JBT. Seaport Global Securities upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.25.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies stock traded down $7.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.74. 369,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,745. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $56.54 and a 52-week high of $127.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.20.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.53 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 82,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.