Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Holdings Decreased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of Joint worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Joint by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Joint during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Joint during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Joint during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Joint by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JYNT shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Joint from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Joint from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 42,318 shares of Joint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $570,446.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jake Singleton purchased 1,851 shares of Joint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $25,266.15. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 210,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,423,189. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JYNT traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 88,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,822. Joint Corp has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $184.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 million. Joint had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 92.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Joint Corp will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

