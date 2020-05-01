JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Unilever (AMS:UNIA) a €48.00 Price Target

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) received a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €50.25 ($58.43).

Unilever has a 52-week low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 52-week high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

