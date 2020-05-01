JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,357 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 537,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,149,000 after acquiring an additional 51,188 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,345,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,161,000 after purchasing an additional 640,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter.

JPST stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,319,023 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.33.

