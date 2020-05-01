JSECOIN (JSE) Price Tops $0.0001

JSECOIN (CURRENCY:JSE) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One JSECOIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. JSECOIN has a market cap of $28,137.49 and $76.00 worth of JSECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JSECOIN has traded up 72.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $211.71 or 0.02412424 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00198108 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00062657 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00043260 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000181 BTC.

JSECOIN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,479,880 tokens. The official message board for JSECOIN is jsecoin.com/blog . The official website for JSECOIN is jsecoin.com . The Reddit community for JSECOIN is /r/JSEcoin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . JSECOIN’s official Twitter account is @jsecoin

JSECOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JSECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JSECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JSECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

