Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.29-$0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1010-$1110 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Juniper Networks also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.29-0.39 EPS.

NYSE:JNPR traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.60. 10,017,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,389,263. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average of $23.37.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNPR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.59.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $313,469.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $542,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

