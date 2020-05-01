K12 (NYSE:LRN) Trading Up 6%

Shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) were up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.95 and last traded at $22.71, approximately 910,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 656,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRN shares. ValuEngine cut K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of K12 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, K12 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Get K12 alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $908.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.07.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. K12 had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $257.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that K12 Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $181,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,768.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of K12 by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of K12 by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of K12 by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of K12 by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 26,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of K12 by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About K12 (NYSE:LRN)

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.