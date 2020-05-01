Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Position Increased by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 7.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on KSU. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

Shares of NYSE KSU traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,417. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.88. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $178.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 20.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.