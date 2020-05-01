Kellogg (NYSE:K) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.84-3.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.85.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kellogg from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.06.

Shares of K stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $65.31. The company had a trading volume of 133,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,904. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $6,589,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,010,000 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

