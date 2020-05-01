Kellogg (NYSE:K) PT Raised to $67.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

Kellogg stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,904. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.97. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.55.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $6,589,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 16,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $25,010,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Kellogg by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $158,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $2,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

