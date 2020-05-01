Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMPR shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 25th.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $2,628,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $865,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,158.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,958,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kemper by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,482,000 after buying an additional 62,271 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kemper by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,626,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,016,000 after buying an additional 333,106 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Kemper by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,572,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,834,000 after buying an additional 123,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kemper by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,047,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,212,000 after buying an additional 614,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPR stock traded down $2.17 on Friday, reaching $65.05. 19,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,307. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Kemper has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $91.40.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

