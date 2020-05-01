KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPRUY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of PPRUY traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,897. The company has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.77. KERING S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $67.85.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

