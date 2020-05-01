Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $111.46 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 3.55%.

Shares of Key Tronic stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,714. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.04. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Key Tronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

