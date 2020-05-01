Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s previous close.

KRC has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.93.

Shares of KRC traded down $2.14 on Friday, reaching $62.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,076. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $45.96 and a twelve month high of $88.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.29 and a 200 day moving average of $76.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.94 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,352,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,349,000 after acquiring an additional 87,642 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 20,941 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

