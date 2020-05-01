Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. lowered its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,616,000 after acquiring an additional 81,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,655,000 after acquiring an additional 25,669 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,290,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,675,000 after acquiring an additional 67,972 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $526,300,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,818,000 after acquiring an additional 91,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

KMB stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,496,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,654. The stock has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.73.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.70.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,326 shares of company stock valued at $5,387,321. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.