Kindred Biosciences (KIN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

4/23/2020 – Kindred Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Kindred Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/17/2020 – Kindred Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Kindred Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/11/2020 – Kindred Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Kindred Biosciences is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company's strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes. "

3/18/2020 – Kindred Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – Kindred Biosciences had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

3/17/2020 – Kindred Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/17/2020 – Kindred Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Kindred Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Kindred Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Kindred Biosciences stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.02. 188,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,213. Kindred Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $11.93. The company has a market cap of $202.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 1,442.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kindred Biosciences by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

