Klingman & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.56. 467,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,410. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.90 and its 200 day moving average is $108.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

