Klingman & Associates LLC Buys 1,875 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 85.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $91.35. 710,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,323. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $102.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

