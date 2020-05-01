Klingman & Associates LLC Buys 24,978 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 326,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,978 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Potomac Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 242.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.41. 193,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,659. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $22.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average is $21.31.

