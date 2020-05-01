Klingman & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Klingman & Associates LLC cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,867. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.50. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9467 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

