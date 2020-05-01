Klingman & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,315 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 3.0% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $14,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS:USMV traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,050,296 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.82 and its 200 day moving average is $63.10. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.3133 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Featured Article: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.